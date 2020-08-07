INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, Indiana has set a new all-time high mark for new COVID-19 cases in a single day as the state eclipsed the 1,200 mark on Friday.
After setting a new all-time high on Thursday of 1,040 new cases in a single day, according to Friday's report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state broke that record substantially, logging 1,239 cases of COVID-19.
Testing was high, but the new number of cases came on a day when the positivity rate was up to 6.53%. In total, about 19,000 tests were processed as 12,759 Hoosiers were tested for the first time.
The last two days have put an end to a leveling-off in state cases after Indiana hit its previous high point of 996 cases on July 24. For slightly less than two weeks after that point, cases remained high but were decreasing slightly.
That trend has reversed over the last two days as Indiana surged over 1,000 cases on Thursday and has now gone even higher.
Couple with that, statewide hospitalizations remain higher. Indiana topped more than 1,000 patients in hospitals as of Wednesday — the first time total patients had been over that mark since May 31 — and as of the end of this week have come down just slightly to 990 total patients.
Indiana's ICU capacity has decreased in conjunction with the recent increases in cases. With slightly more than half of all ICU beds available on July 23, Indiana now sits at about 33% available.
Ventilator use — which has been scaled back as doctors have learned more about COVID-19 and utilize less now compared to early in the pandemic — has also increased slightly, although Indiana still has about 81% of all ventilators available to use.
Indiana recorded 10 deaths as of Friday's report as the death rate still remains fairly low and stable over the last several weeks.
Gov. Eric Holcomb had already indicated at the end of July that the state would hold in its current level of Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan through at least Aug. 27.
Most of Indiana's new case activity continues to be occurring outside of northeast Indiana, where new case counts remains relatively small.
On Friday, Noble County did record a more sizable increase than recent days — 15 new cases — while DeKalb County added just three and LaGrange and Steuben counties each recorded two new cases.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County holds at 29 deaths all-time, followed by LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
