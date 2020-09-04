AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 15, 17, 44, 45, 50 and 65, all recovering at home, and an 85-year-old with no further information, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 374 cases since March and 53 in the past seven days. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
The health department this week issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 35 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and increase of three from Thursday’s report, with 11 admitted to intensive-care units.
DeKalb County has reported seven deaths from COVID-19, including three in the past week.
State hits testing high
Indiana topped 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 again Friday, but the result came on the biggest one-day testing number to date.
According to Friday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana recorded 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. That's the fourth time in nine days that cases have been over a thousand.
However, the number of cases came on record testing as Indiana administered 22,802 total tests, beating the previous record-high of 20,232 on Aug. 21.
With that bigger-than-ever testing number, the state's positivity rate dropped to 4.52% on the day, breaking a streak of three consecutive days above 6%.
The state logged 17 deaths, as daily deaths are running a little bit higher to start September than they did throughout August.
The results come the day after Indiana released its statewide ranking map, aimed at making it easier for people to discern how widely COVID-19 might be spreading in their communities.
In the first week of the ratings system, which will be updated every Wednesday, only one county was colored red showing high spread, and only seven counties had orange ratings, showing moderate to high spread.
DeKalb County was one of those seven orange counties, although that rating came with a note that the county has been seeing a large number of cases coming from a congregate living setting.
Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties were three of 44 counties to be scored in the yellow for moderate spread, and 40 counties were in the blue, showing low spread.
Local counties showed small case increases Friday.
Steuben County added five cases, surpassing 300 all-time as the county moved to 301, followed by Noble County adding four, with LaGrange County unchanged from the previous day.
No new deaths were reported locally. Noble County remains at 31 all time, followed by LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at five.
The four-county area had eight deaths between Aug. 19 and Sept. 2, but new activity has slowed since then.
