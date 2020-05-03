What does public school look like at home?
Well, it's siblings crowded around tables, lounging on the coach laptop in lap, stretching out on the floor. Sometimes it's taking a break to do a little hands-on learning or even field trips outside.
Whether it's pencil and paper, online lectures, digital work or whatever else, K-12 students all throughout Indiana have been and will keep working from home for the rest of their 2019-20 school year.
The state has ordered all schools to shut down to in-person instruction for the rest of the year, meaning students will finish out April and May working from home.
It's taken adaptation from students, staff and teachers to adjust to school at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but if these reader-submitted photos are any indication, most youngsters seems to be adapting pretty comfortably.
Here's a glimpse of how some local youth are tackling their school work:
