ANGOLA — As the Steuben County Health Department gears up to open a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Steuben Community Center, interest is growing already from parents wanting to inoculate their children, Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh says.
Just this week the federal government approved people 12-15 to start getting vaccinated, joining those 16-18 that had weeks earlier been approved.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said on Wednesday that parents can start signing up their 12- to 15-year-olds for vaccines as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
Walsh said she’s starting to get inquiries from parents about getting their children vaccinated.
“Yes, we are already receiving calls asking for information on scheduling and how parents can register their children to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination,” Walsh said on Thursday.
For young people, ages 12-17, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use. Because of that, the state started sending out Pfizer vaccine to counties that did not already have it available.
The Steuben County Health Department will officially start making that vaccine available on May 24.
Until then, Pfizer is still available at the clinic operated by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake. Cameron will be operating its clinic through Thursday, . After that, all vaccine efforts will be turned over to the Health Department.
Eventually, people who use the Community Center clinic will be able to request the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The clinic is on the lower level of the Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., on the south end of the building.
Resources to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment are as followed:
• Visit ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment.
• Dial 211
• Call the Steuben County Council on Aging at 668-8191
• Call the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
The hours of operation for the new clinic are:
Monday: Noon to 4:20 p.m.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday 2-6:30 p.m.
Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
