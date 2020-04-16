LIGONIER — Though he hasn’t tested negative for coronavirus just yet, Tom Schermerhorn is out of the “danger zone” now, wife DeeDee Schermerhorn said.
“We’re praising the Lord for that,” DeeDee told The News Sun.
West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn had previously been in critical condition at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne while fighting COVID-19.
Now, it looks like his fight is almost won.
By the end of this week, Tom should be fully transitioned from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility, where he will finish recovering, DeeDee said.
That might take about a week or two, according to doctors, DeeDee said.
“It just depends on the steps he makes each day, I think,” she said.
But, though weeks of recovery are still ahead, DeeDee is confident Tom will push through.
“I think Tom is the kind of person who, once he gets in intense rehab, he’s going to take off pretty quickly,” she said.
And, as always, DeeDee is appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community, who she said would leave meals, paper towels and other necessities on the porch for the family while they were quarantined.
Now, though, the family’s quarantine is over, and DeeDee and one of her kids ventured out for groceries for the first time in weeks.
“We were both scared to death, to be honest with you,” she said.
And in addition to thanking her neighbors for help, DeeDee asked one more thing of them during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just stay home,” she said. “Do everything you can to stay home.”
