KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's football stadium may be a bit quieter than usual on game days this year.
And whether the school will even be able to have a student section is up in the air.
Blame COVID-19.
On Wednesday, East Noble picked up conversation about what it will do regarding athletics this fall, after concerns were raised by school board members John Wicker, Dan Beall and others during the late-July board meeting.
As of right now, girls golf is the only sport taking place, but other fall sports will be picking up now that classes are in session. And the biggest fall sport by spectator volume, football, has its first game on Friday, Aug. 21, at home.
The main question at hand was what to do about spectators. East Noble's home-side bleachers can hold up to 1,800 people at capacity, but gathering requirements are still limited by the state due to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the IHSAA hadn't issued any new guidance or rules about how to address crowds or other sports matters, so, for now, schools are treading into unknown waters with every district having to make decisions for themselves.
Superintendent Ann Linson said that since the state remains in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan, technically the school should be limited to 25% total capacity, although there are provisions to possibly go up to 50% of the total.
What other communities are doing range widely. Adams County schools are on the more restrictive end, limiting to just about 250 spectators total, while other schools are moving forward looking at much higher numbers.
"We have anything from one district that is giving four tickets per senior on a football team, no visitors, to other groups that have just limited to 250 people," Linson said.
What East Noble is looking at in a plan that Linson said would be vetted by Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff for approval, would be to aim for a 25% capacity cap.
In terms of raw numbers, that would mean a limitation of about 500 people to the home side and about 200 for the visitors.
For visitors, East Noble would just issue the other school tickets and leave it to them to determine how they want to distribute them.
For East Noble, however, the school would likely have to figure out how it would manage its own spectators. While the event will be ticketed, who gets those tickets would be up for debate.
For example, if East Noble gave two tickets to each football player, band member and cheerleader to distribute, that would probably take the school close to its 500 limit itself.
Board members seemed to recognize that, with those limitations, it could mean that the student cheering section would get pushed out.
Other sports likely won't be an issue. East Noble would maintain the same 25% capacity requirement for other sports, but acknowledged that an indoor sport likely volleyball never has 500 spectators in the gym, while soccer is outdoors and also not a huge draw.
Spectators, regardless of the sport and venue, would be asked to wear a mask.
No decisions have been finalized, as Linson said she hadn't run East Noble's plan by the health officer yet. If approved, the school will then need to determine who gets to come an who doesn't.
"What Gaff is going to want to know is numbers. He doesn't care who fills those seats," Linson said.
As for livestreaming events, that also won't be possible for the fall sports season for people who can't come, Linson said. Because of Title IX regulations regarding athletics, if East Noble wants to stream one sport it would have to stream all of them, which it simply cannot accommodate, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.