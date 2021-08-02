INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the beginning of May, Indiana has averaged more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
And, at last glance, the numbers are still increasing.
Indiana averaged 1,107 cases per day over the last week, a 59% increase from the 697 per day average a week ago.
The increase in cases across Indiana is accelerating — numbers jumped 59% this week after increasing 37% the week before and 39% the week before that.
Positivity is up again too, increasing to 6.4%, up from 5.1% last week.
Hospitalizations have continued climbing, too, rising 32% to 901 patients in treatment, up from 685 people admitted just a week ago.
And, lastly, deaths are up over the past week, too. After averaging just about two per day last week, deaths per day rose to 6.5 over the past seven days.
That’s including new deaths occurring in both Noble and Steuben counties over the past week.
In Noble County, the 91st death all-time occurred on July 29 and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, five were people in their 50s, nine people in their 60s, 22 people in their 70s and 54 at 80 or older.
Last week, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff announced that a Kendallville nursing home was suffering a new outbreak of COVID-19, with several residents testing positive for the virus, including some who had previously been fully vaccinated.
Older people are more likely to suffer a breakthrough case as the immune system may not be strong enough to mount an adequate response even with help from vaccine antibodies.
Nursing home cases and deaths had almost been eradicated in Indiana since spring as vaccine numbers ticked up, and the reintroduction of the virus back into those facilities is indicative of the increasing spread of the virus across the state.
In Steuben County, its 61st death of all time occurred on July 28 and was a person in their 60s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, two people in their 50s, 13 have been people in their 60s, 16 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 29 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Case counts in the four-county area have increased over this past week compared to a week ago.
Noble County logged 80 cases, DeKalb County had 71 new cases, Steuben County recorded 34 and LaGrange County tallied 16.
Those are all up from 65 in Noble, 48 in DeKalb, 31 in Steuben and 11 in LaGrange county the previous week.
