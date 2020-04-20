FREMONT — Fremont Music Fest, which was for the first time moving to June to avoid conflicts with other Steuben County events, has postponed the 2020 edition, officials announced Monday.
The event had been planned for June 26-27. It was postponed to be able to avoid social distancing issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the news release from the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“It has become clear that it would be imprudent for us to hold this 26th annual event in June 2020 due to the large gathering of people which may lead to the virus being transmitted to and from individuals gathered to enjoy this community event,” said a news release signed by Chamber President Linda Fulton. “We are committed to continuing this tradition in Fremont in the years to come and should conditions improve as the summer winds down to fall, we will consider doing a smaller community music event which will honor social distancing protocol but allow everyone to enjoy a good time with family and friends.”
Fulton said she hoped the community understood the stance the chamber board was taking.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding and please stay safe and healthy as we defeat this virus together. Together we can overcome this and return to a more normal way of life,” Fulton said.
