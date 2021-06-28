KENDALLVILLE — If you bring COVID-19 vaccines closer to people who need it, they’ll show up to get it.
And having a one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t seem to hurt either.
On Monday, East Noble hosted its first vaccine clinic in partnership with the Noble County Health Department, offering shots to students and anyone who might want one at East Noble Middle School.
During the three-hour clinic on Monday, the response was solid, with dozens of people coming in to get their shots.
Noble County is on the worse end among Indiana’s 92 counties for vaccination rate, sitting at just 35.5% of the population age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated. The local clinic hosted by East Noble was the first public event in Kendallville — Noble County has been primarily vaccinating out of the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion since January — and the school wanted to host it to bring shots a little closer to people who might need them.
That strategy seemed to be sound as Monday people filed in to get shots. While East Noble hosted and was hoping to get more of its student population vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 school year, more of the takers showing up for shots were actually adults.
Within the first hour, the clinic served around 30 people, with more booked for the remainder of the event.
Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe didn’t fret not seeing as many young faces, stating they were happy to serve anyone who still needs to get vaccinated.
Adults were able to pick between the two-shot Pfizer vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while adolescents under 18 are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Two of the people who showed up to get their shots on Monday were Wade Adair and his stepdad Ron Dawson of Kendallville, both of whom were taking Johnson & Johnson shots.
Adair, an incoming sophomore at Ball State at a young 18-going-on-19, said he’s primarily looking forward to shelving his face mask for good, but also that he’s studying music education at school and he’ll need to be vaccinated to participate in some activities connected to his major.
Vaccines have been available for anyone 16 and older since early April, but Adair said the delay in getting vaccinated was really just due to being busy with other things.
“I didn’t really have time before,” he said with work and other life getting in the way.
Having the clinic nearby in Kendallville and being able to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were both factors that helped bring him in.
As for his stepdad, Dawson said he wanted to wait to see how other people who got the vaccine first were doing with it, to see if there were going to be an unexpected effects. After six months of distribution, however, nothing happened to give him cause to wait more.
So why Monday?
“Convenience, obviously,” he said. “Being this close, honestly.”
Dawson said he also didn’t want to get a two-shot Moderna vaccine, the kind that was most often being offered in Albion, after hearing some chatter about reactions some people had to that shot.
“I wasn’t real thrilled about the Moderna,” he said. “I wanted the Johnson & Johnson to be one and done.”
With his concerns about side effects allayed and with recent news about cases ticking up among his age group and hitting middle-aged adults harder, he figured it was finally time to pull the trigger.
The East Noble clinic was the first community offering the health department outside of its main library location and a few on-the-road events it ran in conjunction with area employers in the cities and towns.
Lowe said they’re running another community offering in Ligonier on July 12 and are working with local businesses and West Noble Schools to help advertise that event, which will be held at the city rec center. The health department is preparing promo materials in both English and Spanish to cater to the split demographic of Ligonier.
The local clinics come on the eve of the Noble County Health Department closing down its site at the Albion library. The last day for that clinic is Wednesday, although shots will still be made available by appointment at the health department office in the county’s south office complex off S.R. 9.
Lowe said anyone who still wants a vaccine will be able to get any of the three vaccine brands — two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.
Whether they’ll have more local community events is yet to be seen.
“We’ll see what the interest is,” Lowe said. “I feel like after (the Albion clinic closes), if people request it, we will try to accommodate them.”
