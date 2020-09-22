INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 activity continues to be somewhat slow in northeast Indiana, though some state and local data differ.
Information from the Indiana State Department of Health shows that Noble County had an increase of six new cases and five in DeKalb County. However, DeKalb County's Health Department says it had an increase of one new case.
Also inconsistent is the data for the number of cases all time in DeKalb County. The state is showing DeKalb County with 456 cases yet the local Health Department says 470. Also not matching is the number of deaths. DeKalb County, which has seen a steady increase in deaths in recent weeks, lists the county as having 14 while the state puts the number at 11.
Elsewhere in northeast Indiana, LaGrange County has gone two straight days with no new cases and is holding at 631 all time. Steuben County added one new case to advance to 370.
Noble County remains the leader with 32 deaths, followed by DeKalb at 14, LaGrange at 11 and Steuben at seven.
Positivity rates in the four-county area seem to be on the climb, with the exception of LaGrange County, which was at 3.8% for all individuals on Tuesday. Steuben was the high at 9.8%, followed by DeKalb at 8.1% and Noble at 5.8%
Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health reported 652 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 112,626 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,315,440 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,308,645 on Monday. A total of 1,898,563 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
