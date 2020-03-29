LAKE JAMES — While most of Indiana is shut down due to COVID-19, Indiana State Parks are still open for business on a limited basis so people can get out and enjoy nature.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say parks are seeing an uptick in traffic, particularly on sunny days, as people seek the outdoors as a respite to being closed up at home.
“Several of our properties saw that (last) week when the sun was out and it was warmer,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of the DNR’s Division of State Parks. “I might also suggest that you remind folks that we are glad to have state parks open so that our guests can enjoy the outdoors, but social distancing — even in state parks — is important. We have seen, on occasion, larger groups still gathering, and right now people should be very conscious of maintaining space between each other. It is doable — we have lots of trails and room to spread out — and it is very important for all of us.”
While the great outdoors is open to the public, not all amenities in the state’s parks are. For example, nature centers were open as schools were shutting down a couple weeks ago but are now closed after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s March 23 stay-at-home order was enacted, effective Wednesday.
Also closed are playgrounds, cabins, shelters and picnic areas, pools, group camps, park offices and the DNR’s customer service center in Indianapolis.
The same holds true for state park inns, like Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, and inn restaurants. Fishing tournaments that require a permit are off limits until April 6.
The weather this past week helped boost traffic at Chain O’ Lakes State Park near Albion, staff there related to Murphy.
Ted Bohman, manager at Pokagon, told Murphy warmer weather has helped increase park usage by families.
“Of course, the weather is a big determining factor for visitation,” Murphy said.
Another area that is open is camping at state parks.
“We see in our social media comments that people are looking forward to camping this spring, and are glad that state parks and other DNR properties are still open and camping and hiking are options for them to be outdoors,” Murphy said.
Advance reservations are required for camping. No walk-in camping is permitted.
The DNR is waiving fees for cancellations and transfers of reservations due to COVID-19 for campsite reservations made through April 30. This time frame may be extended as the COVID-19 status evolves, the DNR’s COVID-19 web information says.
Beyond state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas are also open. Included in that group is Pigeon Creek Fish and Wildlife Area in Steuben and LaGrange counties and Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County.
Entrance fees to state properties are being waived during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We do encourage people to remember the guidance of the Indiana State Department of Health — wash their hands, practice social distancing as much as possible, and if they are not feeling well, come and visit on a different day when they feel better. That will help us all — guests and staff alike — stay healthy,” Murphy said.
Naturalist staff from many of the parks have created virtual activities to keep people entertained, also.
“Our interpreters across the system are also offering some virtual programming on Facebook over the next few weeks; they’ll be putting those on the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov,” Murphy said. “People can search for the hashtag #VirtualINStatePark to find those, plus our daily (mostly) one-minute scenic videos that we are posting for those who can’t come in person for whatever reason. There is also a DNR Kid’s Page that has scavenger hunts and other fun stuff to do outdoors — that is dnr.IN.gov/kids.”
Permits, hunting licenses and fishing licenses are available through the DNR’s website at in.gov/dnr.
More detailed information on DNR properties as it relates to COVID-19 is available at https://bit.ly/2WOlVPS.
More information on COVID-19 is available at in.gov/coronavirus/.
