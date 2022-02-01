INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity across Indiana dropped back to "low" levels as flu numbers have abated slightly so far in the new year.
Even despite the drop, this year's rates are about in the middle compared to previous years, with three years having lower rates at this time and four years with higher activity.
In the 15th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Jan. 8, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatients providers was 2.07%, down from 2.64% a week ago.
That report entailed 1,061 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 85% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also fell to 2.04%, down from 2.62% the week prior.
Those figures were enough to drop the statewide flu activity rating to "low" after a few weeks in "moderate."
The 2% case rate is higher than the 2015-16 season, 2018-19 and 2020-21, but lower than the other four recent season. The worst of those, the 2017-18 year, flu rates were about 7% at this time of year.
Flu activity is usually elevated during this time of year in more severe flu seasons, but in mild years cases were down and typically stayed down for the rest of the season. Indiana may see flu rates spike up in the coming weeks, which wouldn't be unusual, but lately those numbers have been trending down.
Indiana did record three more deaths attributable to flu this week, taking the state toll to 16 this season.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.