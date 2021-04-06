ANGOLA — Members of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and the Steuben County Council will be meeting in joint session Tuesday to determine how best to use a windfall of cash from the American Rescue Plan Act approved in March by Congress.
The same bill that sent $1,400 stimulus checks to taxpayers is also providing money to local government to help with expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion is going to come at the end of the Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday that starts at 9 a.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St. The discussion is on the agenda at 10 a.m.
"I think this is an opportunity to invest in our community," said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners. "It could be a huge blessing for some of the needs of the county."
Steuben County is expected to receive $6.71 million in two installments, in May and May 2022. With more than $2.5 million promised to the towns, local government will receive an infusion of more than $9.2 million.
President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes and territories. Of that, $65.1 billion will go to counties.
"There are certain guidelines and requirements," Howard said.
"This is going to take a lot of discussion and a lot of planning," said Rick Shipe, president of the County Council.
One requirement will be the creation of a special fund to hold the money. This has to be done by the adoption of an ordinance.
Unlike President Donald Trump's $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the American Rescue Plan doesn't limit local government spending to only expenses directly attributed to the pandemic.
Under the ARPA, the money is being delivered automatically to local government. There wasn't an application process as there was for CARES money that saw some governmental entities getting funding and others not due to a lack of effort.
The ARPA allows governments to use funding for a broader array of eligible purposes than CARES, but it cannot be used to offset tax cuts enacted after March 3 or to cover pension plans. The money must be used by Dec. 31, 2024.
The money will allow for such things as public safety, education, healthcare and even tackling infrastructure needs.
If available, Steuben County will try to work with its financial consultant, Peters Municipal Consultant, Franklin. He might be able to see where the county might have specific needs over the coming years where the federal money could plug some holes.
Based on information from a variety of groups that assist government, below are some of the eligible uses for the money:
• Responding to a public health emergency caused by COVID-19;
• Providing assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits related to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19;
• Assist industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality that have been impacted by the pandemic;
• Cover hazard pay up to $13 and hour and not to exceed $25,000 to any individual employee, to eligible local government essential workers;
• Provide grants to eligible private employers to provide hazard pay to essential workers;
• Cover reductions in revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the pandemic; or
• Make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Many government associations have said they are awaiting final guidance on how the money can be used.
In addition to Steuben County, Angola and all the towns are in line for money, too, with more than $2.5 million heading their way. Here are the approximate amounts:
• Angola, $1.82 million
• Ashley, $20,000
• Clear Lake, $70,000
• Fremont, $460,000
• Hamilton, $33,000
• Hudson, $11,000
• Orland, $90,000
