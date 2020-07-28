INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s positivity rate continues climbing as new cases were up again after a one-day drop from the weekend.
As of Tuesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, cases increased to 771 across the state, up about 250 from the prior day’s figures.
While testing increased in conjunction with the increase in cases, the state’s positivity rate showed further increases, rising to 8.55% on the day, the highest single-day percentage since 8.56% on July 18.
Cases have fallen off a bit since hitting an all-time peak of 996 in a single day as of Friday, but continue to ride significantly higher than any point in June and the low marks the state was hitting then.
July’s average cases per day sits at almost 300 more than it was during the month of June, while the monthly average positive rate currently sits at 7.77%, significantly higher than the June average of 4.95%.
The state reported 16 deaths on Tuesday after two days of lower reports over the weekend, which is typical for the timing of how facilities report their deaths to the state.
Indiana’s death rate had been decreasing through June but has since effectively leveled off for the month of July, according to the state data. Although cases and hospitalizations have increased this month, deaths haven’t risen in tandem with them, although state health officials warned that deaths are a lagging indicator and typically show up later than rises in the acute factors.
Local case counts continue to show slow growth as Indiana deals with larger surges in other regions of the state.
DeKalb County added seven cases, taking the county past 200 cases all-time to 205; LaGrange County was up four and Noble and Steuben counties each added three cases.
The four-county area is seeing slower case growth than the state as a whole, increasing about 28.5% since July 1, compared to the state’s total case growth of 38.7%.
No new deaths have been reported in the area since July 14.
Noble County remains at 28 deaths overall, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
Indiana is under a statewide mask mandate since Monday, although whether Hoosiers are actually masking up at higher rates is yet to be seen.
A KPC Media Group poll conducted on Facebook this week showed that, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with more than 2,900 votes, 55% of respondents said no, they weren’t planning to wear masks in public.
That’s actually one percentage more people saying they wouldn’t use masks than a similar poll conducted in mid-June.
