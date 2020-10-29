AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, making 128 in the past seven days.
The report marks the most new cases reported in a single day, topping the previous high of 27 on Oct. 16. Daily reports have shown higher numbers, but they covered multi-day weekends.
Thursday’s total includes a 49-year-old patient who is recovering at home. The Health Department has no further information on the other 30 new patients, who are between ages 16 and 93. Seven of those are age 82 or older.
Thursday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 864 since March and 345 in October, a rate of 11.9 cases per day this month. The previous high was 5.6 cases per day in September.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 82 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of five in today’s report, with 22 who have been admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of four since Wednesday.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
