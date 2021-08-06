With a return to in-person classes last school year, northeast Indiana schools did a fair job of protecting students from COVID-19 infection.
Hundreds of students still did contract the virus during the 2020-21 school year, but the percentage of local students who picked up the virus was significantly lower than Indiana's overall infection rate.
What this year may bring, only time will tell. But students are heading back to school this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious delta variant and they're also doing it with lesser defenses as the state lifted mandates on COVID-19 protections and most area schools have opted to go with a slimmed-down approach.
In the 2020-21 school year, at least 652 students were known to have contracted COVID-19 across the 12 public school districts serving Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties, as well as smaller private schools in Noble and DeKalb counties.
The state suppresses exact numbers if there are fewer than five cases and 20 school buildings in the four-county area reported fewer than five students cases of COVID-19 last year.
Since the suppressed numbers could range between one to four cases, at its higher point, that would mean 712 total cases of COVID-19.
The regional school districts have around 22,500 students enrolled, making the overall infection rate among students about 3% to 3.5%.
For comparison, about 11.5% of all Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was recorded in Indiana back in March 2020.
East Noble, the region's second-larger school district, had the most cases last year with 170 students. DeKalb Central was next behind at at least 127 cases. All other school districts had fewer than 100 students test positive — West Noble was third with 82, then Westview with at least 55 and Lakeland with at least 54 cases rounding out the top five.
After schools statewide were called off at the end of the 2019-20 school year and transformed to virtual-only learning, districts returned to mostly in-person classes for 2020-21. While a small percentage of students opted to continue virtual learning from home, more than 90% of local students returned to classrooms last year.
They did that, however, with multiple restrictions set by the state and local districts.
Last year, masks were required inside school buildings for students and staff, with some leeway for people to de-mask during the day if appropriate social distancing could be maintained. Schools also made additional arrangements to try to distance students more, limited attendance at some events, canceled many larger gatherings and enacted enhanced cleaning of their buildings.
Schools are were required to follow strict quarantine rules for people who tested positive and also engaged in expansive quarantining for close contacts and other exposures — practices that put many hundreds of students out of the classroom at points as a precaution.
Whatever the causes, infections in school buildings remained relatively rare, as evidenced by the significant lower rate of cases among the total population.
While young people may have some natural resistance to the virus compared to older people — Hoosiers under 20 accounted for about 11% of statewide cases, smaller than other 10-year age cohorts in the state — even when they are infected they generally tend to fare extremely well against COVID-19. Cases rarely rise to the severity level requiring hospitalization and deaths are exceedingly rare.
According to data from the Regenstrief Institue, which tracks hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Indiana, 839 Hoosiers age 5-19 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, representing only about 1.3% of the state's total population.
Only 0.1% of the state's 13,615 recorded deaths from COVID-19 have been among Hoosiers younger than 20.
However, minors generally are in close contact with adults, whether teachers and staff at school or parents and other family member sat home, who may have higher risk factors than the students themselves.
As Indiana heads back to school this month — some local districts including Eastside and East Noble are already back in classes with several other districts starting next week — they do so with fewer restrictions in place than 2020-21.
The state has left decisions about COVID-19 restrictions to each individual school districts and no local district has opted to mandate face coverings at the start of this school year, although each has indicated policies could change depending on the local virus situation.
Masks are optional and some students are still opting to wear them, but most other changes that were in place in 2020-21 have been rolled back. Schools are generally keeping up enhanced cleaning procedures, but other measures have been widely shelved.
Students remain one group that will be highly vulnerable to infection, as children younger than 12 can't get vaccinated yet and statewide vaccine rates for those 12-19 remain fairly low — 22.3% for those 12-15 and 34.6% for those 16-19.
Vaccination rates in the four-county area lag the statewide average, so it's likely that vaccine rates among youth groups are lower than the statewide totals.
The delta variant of COVID-19, which has been primarily responsible for a new and ongoing surge in virus activity since the start of July, has been shown to be significantly more infectious than the original strain encountered in 2020.
The delta variant is estimated to be about as infectious as chickenpox, with the average carrier infecting around eight other people. Health officials have also warned that, due to the infectiousness of the delta variant, even vaccinated people are capable of transmitting the virus, even if they don't become ill due to it.
People sickened by the delta variant also may suffer more severe symptoms than the original COVID-19 strain, with higher hospitalization rates observed among unvaccinated people, including younger people, compared to historical averages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.