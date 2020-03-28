KENDALLVILLE — United Way of Noble County’s Power of the Purse Committee has made the decision to postpone its fundraising event originally scheduled for May 14 and May 15.
The committee met via a video conference last week to discuss this situation and options available.
“We did not come to this decision without much consideration. But, with so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems the wisest thing to do,” said committee chair, Ellyne Sollenberger. “We thought it made sense – because this is an event the community really enjoys - to postpone rather than cancel altogether.”
After much discussion, the committee chose to move the event to the August/September timeframe. The new schedule will be shared as soon as details are determined.
Applications already submitted for the Power of the Purse Special Grant will be held over for the newly scheduled event. No new applications will be accepted.
