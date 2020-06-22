INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitalizations in LaGrange County have remained high over the last two weeks, outpacing other local counties and even larger-neighbor Elkhart County.
LaGrange County saw four deaths in four days from Friday-Monday amid a continuing rise in cases. The county, which had been behind Noble County by 125 cases on Memorial Day, passed its neighbor on Saturday to become the county with the highest number of cases all-time.
While not every known case of COVID-19 is serious, LaGrange County continues to see hospitalizations at a higher rate than neighbors.
In the two-week period between June 6 and ending June 20, based on information from the Regenstrief Institute that tracks hospitalization data for the state, LaGrange County had 42 hospitalizations.
Over the same period, DeKalb County had 13, Noble County 11 and Steuben County two. Western neighbor Elkhart County, which has more than five times the population of LaGrange County, had 32 hospitalizations.
As for calculating a rough hospitalization rate — new hospitalizations divided by new cases over the same term — LaGrange County’s rate was 18.6%, higher than Noble at 15.7%, DeKalb at 15.5% and Steuben at 11.1%.
The LaGrange County rate is slightly lower than the state’s all-time hospitalization rate of 18.9%, however the state rate has been in decline in recent weeks and the higher number is in part a reflection of higher rates recorded in April and May.
Over the same June 6-20 time period, Indiana as a whole had 1,011 hospitalizations on 5,483 new cases, an 18.4% rate.
Regenstrief also captures some demographic data of patients, with local numbers showing that hospitalizations are confined to people 50-years-old and older.
In LaGrange County, Regenstrief currently is tracking 53 patients hospitalizations, including five in the 50-59 range, seven in the 60-69, 29 in the 70-79 range and 12 patients 80-year-old and older.
Noble County had 20 patients tracked, with eight in the 50-59 range, five in the 70-79 range and seven at 80-plus.
Demographic data for DeKalb and Steuben counties was not available, as information is suppressed if there are too few active cases in order to protect the privacy of patients involved.
Statewide, of the 6,819 patients current hospitalized with COVID-19 diagnoses about 1.1 percent are 20 or younger; 4.5% in their 20s; 7.5% in their 30s; 11.9% in their 40s; 18% in their 50s; 21.6% in their 60s; 18.4% in their 70s and 17.1% at 80 or older.
According to Regenstrief’s all-time data, approximately 1-in-5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — 1,311 of 6,819 or 19.2% — died in their hospital.
Editor’s Note: The Regenstrief Institute updated hospitalization data late Monday with figures for Sunday, June 21. Those figures were not included in this report due to KPC Media Group not having case counts available specifically for June 21, therefore making us unable to calculate new cases and therefore, accurate hospitalization rates, over the same period in time.
LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties each had one additional hospitalization on Sunday, according to the latest data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.