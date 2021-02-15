INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity remained "minimal" again in the first week of February as it has for almost all of the flu season to date this year.
Incidents of the flu remain few as Hoosiers continue to work their way through the larger COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 19th week of annual flu tracking, the Indiana State Department of Health again rated the spread of flu as "minimal," with 346 incidents of "influenza-like illness" reporting at monitoring sites across the state.
The state has now passed 10,000 total reports of influenza-like illness this season, at 10,068.
For the week ended Feb. 6, the state recorded influenza-like illness at 0.78% of complaints seen at outpatients facilities, which is down narrowly from 0.81% last week.
Flu rates have been mostly flat for weeks now, running below 1% for about the last seven weeks.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
In the previous four years, flu activity would be running from about 3.5% to as high as 8% in a particularly severe flue season, so 2020-21 continues to run historically low.
Flu numbers were running low when COVID-19 was surging in late 2020 and into January and haven't changed much even as the state has seen fewer cases of coronavirus into February.
Reports of influenza-like illness at urgent care centers and emergency rooms has also remained low at 0.71%, almost unchanged since last week.
Rates in previous years had run between about 2-6.5% depending on the year, so that metric continues to run lower than recent flu seasons, too.
Indiana has recorded three deaths from flu so far this year, with no new deaths reported this week. That number is also low, although only a few lower than the most minor years in recent record, when deaths had just barely crept into double digits by early February.
The state typically averages around 150 flu deaths per year, although that number can vary significantly. The state had 103 flu deaths in 2016-17 but 336 in 2017-18.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years, as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
