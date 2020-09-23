INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties has awarded Steuben County the 2020 Local Government Cooperation Award for their infrastructure expansion for economic development project working with the town of Ashley.
Steuben County officials, officials from the Ashley, and Region 3-A worked together to procure federal and state grants for the development of Brightmark.
Ashley was awarded a grant by the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to help expand water and sewer access for the new site being developed by Brightmark.
Ashley was also awarded $1 million in Community Crossings money for a road, rail crossings and lighting for the Brightmark plant.
The new plant will recycle plastic waste back into fuel and industrial waxes. The innovative company will provide about 130 new jobs for the area.
Counties that win this prestigious award must demonstrate that the project meets the following criteria:
• Demonstrate cooperation between one or more municipalities and county(s)
• Shows innovation
• Positive impact on the community and the participating governmental units
• Potential for the activity to serve as a model for other local governments
The award was announced Sunday during the Association of Indiana Counties Virtual Annual Conference. Counties that win this award are chosen by a committee comprised of elected county officials from across the state.
Association of Indiana Counties’ Annual Conference was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from public agencies, private entities and local elected officials addressed issues such as rural development, protecting employee’s health and workspace, retirement, crisis communications, a statehouse report and how to identify and prepare for the next extraordinary event.
