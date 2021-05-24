Angola High School students fanned out across the community Friday to help out with the Steuben County United Way Days of Caring project that’s been going on all month long. Students were at a variety of projects in the greater Angola area, working on everything from clearing brush at a daycare to painting structures at the Angola Kids League campus at Boomershine Field. Because of the pandemic and continued precautions, the mass day of projects was not held this year. However, the effort was much better than last year when it was canceled. Pictured in the group photo are, front, from left, Tucker Hasselman, Dick Miller (Angola Kids League), Jacksyn Nafziger and Bryce Daily, and in back are Jack McClure, Jayden Nafziger, Joel Knox, Gage King, Brenden Bowen, Will Krebs and Brad Boyd. Many of the volunteers were alumni of Angola Kids League.
Doing good in the Angola community
MIKE MARTURELLO
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn
- Police arrest driver clocked at 114 mph
- Motorcyclist in ICU after ‘road rage’ crash
- MSD school board faces backlash after losing Wilson and Wagner
- Police identify armed robber
- Man allegedly molests 2 girls
- Motorcyclist dies in crash
- Durnell named new coach of East Noble boys basketball
- Huge explosion kills one in Columbia City
- Man recovered from Little Turkey Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Doing good in the Angola community
- Popcorn stand will open June 4, but not downtown again
- Trine doctor of physical therapy class of 2023 receives white coats
- DeKalb vaccination clinic to close Thursday
- Rural collision injures both drivers
- Study finds enhanced unemployment benefits not cause of worker shortages
- Chargers' season ends on heartbreaker
- Bindi Irwin marks two month with baby daughter: 'She is the happiest little light'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.