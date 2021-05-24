Angola High School students fanned out across the community Friday to help out with the Steuben County United Way Days of Caring project that’s been going on all month long. Students were at a variety of projects in the greater Angola area, working on everything from clearing brush at a daycare to painting structures at the Angola Kids League campus at Boomershine Field. Because of the pandemic and continued precautions, the mass day of projects was not held this year. However, the effort was much better than last year when it was canceled. Pictured in the group photo are, front, from left, Tucker Hasselman, Dick Miller (Angola Kids League), Jacksyn Nafziger and Bryce Daily, and in back are Jack McClure, Jayden Nafziger, Joel Knox, Gage King, Brenden Bowen, Will Krebs and Brad Boyd. Many of the volunteers were alumni of Angola Kids League.

