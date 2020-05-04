LAKE JAMES — Sandbars, popular spots for boaters to congregate on local lakes, are open to boaters though social distancing protocol to avoid the spread of coronavirus remains in place, state officials say.
“Boating on lakes, including their sandbars, is permitted with proper social distancing,” said Marty Benson, assistant director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Communications.
Through May 22, social gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed in Indiana when following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines. Limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus, says the CDC.
Current CDC guidelines for social distancing are:
{div}• Stay at least 6 feet (about two arms’ length) from other people.• Do not gather in groups.
• Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.In Indiana, tourist sites and public swimming pools are closed. Community pools may reopen May 24 following CDC guidance, says the five-stage Back On Track protocol released last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb.{/div}
In Indiana, large venues can reopen as of June 14 along with bars and nightclubs, still under restrictions to limit clientele. Restrictions at water parks and similar facilities are lifted on July 4.
Around 1,000 people congregate at the popular sandbar south of Pokagon’s Potawatomi Inn beach on a summer weekend day, said Don Dumoulin, a Lake James resident concerned about the spread of coronavirus this summer, during April’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Health. The board of health discussed holding a special meeting prior to its next regular meeting in July to address the issue.
“Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines and would be responsible for the enforcement if they choose to do so,” said Benson.
Local officials interpreted the state’s social gathering limits to apply to the sandbars, thereby keeping the larger congregations of people closed until July 4 when gatherin size becomes unlimited.
This past weekend, about a half dozen boats could be seen moored at the Lake James sandbar.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has extended his executive order prohibiting boaters from gathering on sandbars or beaches through mid-May. The order is being enforced by the state’s Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
In Indiana, public boat ramps have remained open. At lakes throughout Steuben County, piers are going in as the weather warms.
During Saturday’s meeting of the Steuben County Lakes Council, conducted online through Zoom, concerns were expressed that seasonal lake residents from out of the area had returned to the community without going into quarantine for the recommended two weeks.
“They are anxious to get out on the water,” said Lynn Wernet, Lake James. “Most people have a lot of time on their hands.”
Many of the summer residents at Lake Pleasant moved to the lake after children started doing their school lessons online.
“They just decided to come up here and live up here,” said Janet Bohney.
At Lake Pleasant, garage sales will be postponed until fall.
“Fireworks are probably going to go on,” said Bohney, noting that the fireworks are shot over the lake, and families can easily enjoy them while distancing themselves from others.
Across the county, many Independence Day events hang in the balance.
“We are going to have to make a lot of decisions on canceling things,” said Cathy Wagenknecht, Hamilton Lake. Fireworks, held at the performance and event center formerly known as Hog Hill, may be canceled this year, she said.
