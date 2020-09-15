INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate was down at one of its lowest points as cases were low despite high testing.
Whether it’s a one-day blip or Indiana is maybe turning a corner down off a plateau of high figures will take more time to tell.
In Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, statewide new COVID-19 cases totaled 689, down compared to Monday.
Testing was up at 17,714 tests, similar to Monday’s number and higher than the August average. That meant a positivity rate on Tuesday of 3.89%, lower than recent days and below the 5% threshold that state health officials want to stay below.
The one-day positive rate hasn’t dipped below 4% since Aug. 10, and even then it was only for one day. However, after running in the 5-6% range in late August, recently daily positivity rates have been running around 4-5%, which has shown some improvement.
That being said, the decrease in positivity has been driven primarily by increasing in testing as the average cases per day so far in September is nearly identical to the average across August, 869 cases per day compared to 873 per day on average in August.
Still, that recent reduction in positivity as testing has gone up is a positive sign because it may show that case counts have maxed out at this level and that there are not simply cases going undetected because the state is not testing as much.
Tuesday’s statewide report did log 20 deaths, although it’s not unusual for the state to have a large number of deaths reported early in the week after reporting and verification lags from over the weekend.
Locally, changes in cases counts were somewhat muted on Tuesday, with DeKalb County adding six cases, Noble County reporting four more, Steuben County adding just one and LaGrange County having no change from the previous day.
DeKalb County’s death count was updated from nine to 10, although the DeKalb County Health Department had reported three deaths on Friday taking the count to 12, so it appears the state dashboard is still catching up. DeKalb County’s health department hasn’t indicated any new deaths this week after having five logged last week.
No other counties had new deaths reported. Noble County remains at 32 overall, followed by DeKalb County at 12, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.