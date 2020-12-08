AUBURN — DeKalb County residents in the 21-30 age group have been the leading group to become infected with the coronavirus recently, according to county Health Department reports.
They outnumber the 51-60 age group by the slimmest of margins, however.
Since Nov. 13, the Health Department has been reporting new COVID-19 cases by 10-year age ranges.
During that time, the county has experienced a surge in cases — a total of 1,087 in 26 days, for an average of nearly 42 per day.
Also during that 3 1/2-week period, 46% of all DeKalb County COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic have been diagnosed.
Recent cases have concentrated in the middle age ranges, rather than in young or elderly residents. A total of 677 cases, or 62%, occurred in adults between ages 21-60.
The 21-30 age group leads with 179 recent cases, barely ahead of the 51-60 group with 176 cases.
At either end of the age spectrum, the fewest recent cases have occurred in the 91-100 age group, with 17, and the 0-10 age range, with 29 cases.
Older adults who become infected are more likely to be hospitalized, however.
State hospitalization statistics dating back to March show DeKalb residents ages 71-80 have been hospitalized most often, with 57 patients, followed by 47 hospitalized patients in the 80-and-older age group.
DeKalb County hospitalizations for other age ranges are: 31-40 years: six; 41-50 years: six; 51-60 years: 30; and 61-70 years: 36. The state does not record separate hospitalization statistics for patients older than 90, including them with the over-80 group.
State statistics show 34 DeKalb County residents have been admitted to intensive-care units with COVID-19, but do not sort that number by age.
DeKalb County has reported 14 of its 42 total deaths since Oct. 23. County health officials described the patients who died in that time period as: over age 50 — 1; over 70 — 5; over 80 — 5; and over 90 — 3.
Based on its most recent Census population estimate of 43,475 and with 2,354 reported cases as of Tuesday, DeKalb County now has surpassed 5% of its residents who have been infected with COVID-19.
Cases began spiking locally in mid-October. Two months ago on Oct. 9, the county had recorded 599 cases of COVID-19, or 1.4% of residents.
