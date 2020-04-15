INDIANAPOLIS — As Gov. Eric Holcomb starts thinking ahead to when Indiana may go back to business as usual, a slow and safe approach will be at the forefront.
Don't expect Indiana to go from having a stay-at-home order one day to getting a haircut and going out for date night dinner the next.
State officials have started sounding a little more optimistic recently about the state of COVID-19 in Indiana. While new cases are still being logged every day and Hoosiers are still dying, the level at which it's happening has been somewhat consistent and health care providers are able to keep pace.
The state's stay-at-home order, which has been in effect since March 25, appears to be helping suppress and control the virus, which has people looking forward to whether Indiana can start planning a reopen.
To be clear, that's not happening now or even in the immediate future. Gov. Eric Holcomb stressed repeatedly in his Wednesday press conference that the decision will be data-driven.
"We're still letting the data drive our decision, so we're looking at the cases and the deaths and the testing capability," and more, Holcomb said.
When that data looks good, however, Holcomb said his plan would be for a cautious rollback of the restrictions the state has put on.
"In terms of how we will reopen or re-engage on the economic front, it will be a rolling reopen. It won't be all at once," Holcomb said.
Southern Indiana U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth recently made national headlines for comments that reopening the economy, even if puts lives at greater risk from COVID-19, would be the "lesser of two evils" compared to a lengthier shutdown.
"Both of these decisions will lead to harm for individuals, whether that's dramatic economic harm or or whether that's the loss of life," Hollingsworth said. "But it is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life of American lives, we have to always choose the latter."
When asked to respond to that sentiment, Holcomb stated he didn't feel like it's a binary decision.
"It's not an either-or choice or decision. I want to get us back to work as soon as it's safe and that's my job, that will be our priority," Holcomb said. "We'll do that when it's safe to do that. We want a safe workforce on the ground as soon as we can get there."
Part of the decision will also be communal, as Holcomb continues communicating with neighboring states. Indiana isn't an island and therefore, will act in concert with what its neighbors are doing.
As states around Indiana started restricting businesses and adopting stay-at-home measures, Indiana followed suit, creating a bloc of Great Lakes states all approaching the pandemic in similar, albeit not always the same, ways.
"We're neighborly and share a border … so we're not going to act alone in this. We're all in this together," Holcomb said.
Also Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box reiterated that Indiana is not daily testing at a sustained level that it could and she continued encouraging health care providers to broaden their testing scope to more people.
While before, guidelines were somewhat narrow to conserve then-scare testing resources, the state's capacity has improved and private labs are available to run tests, so the state should be utilizing them.
"I just need people to test more. We are working very hard to open the testing up," Box said.
