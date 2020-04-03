INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s stay-at-home order will continue through April 20.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday that he will sign an executive order on Monday to extend his “hunker down” rules for another two weeks. The original order expires at the end of the day Monday.
A two-week extension allows the state to be “more nimble” with future options, Holcomb said. He hinted that Monday’s order will include some “tweaks” to the original.
“We have to stay socially connected, but physically apart,” Holcomb said during his daily news conference about the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to a reporter’s question, Holcomb affirmed that he considers his executive orders to be constitutional.
The governor said President Donald Trump has approved his request for major disaster declaration covering all 92 Indiana counties.
The declaration assures federal reimbursement for 75% of costs for Indiana government agencies in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, plus 100% reimbursement for Indiana National Guard expenses.
Holcomb moderated a discussion involving heads of several state agencies.
“I want Hoosiers to continue to take social distancing seriously. These are not normal times, and we cannot act as if they are,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
“It’s imperative that Hoosiers understand the gravity that we’re facing right now,” Box said, noting that Indiana’s death toll from the virus surpassed 100 Friday, reaching 102.
Box said Indiana’s mortality rate of 2.9% among identified COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than the real death rate, because only the highest-risk people are being tested.
Box said many of the patients who have died had multiple underlying conditions such as heart and lung disease. However, she said, Indiana has higher proportion of those individuals than most states.
The Indiana National Guard will begin looking at sites to expand the state’s hospital bed capacity if needed. They could include closed hospital wings or “establishing hospitals in large-scale facilities,” said Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles. He would not comment on specific sites that might be selected.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, director of the Family and Social Services Administration, pointed to “alarming statistics” involving mental health issues.
Sullivan cited a significant increase in calls to gambling and addiction hotlines. She said the state’s 211 help line, which normally fields 1,000 to 1,100 calls on busy day, has received up to 25,000 per day.
Many of the calls to 211 are related to mental health and suicidal ideations, Sullivan said.
“It’s normal to feel this way,” and help is available, Sullivan said. She gave an example of The Bowen Center offering introductory telehealth appointments for mental health.
Holcomb called Friday’s number of fatalities “a signal that we are at the start of this surge.”
The governor added that it is “incredibly important … that we’re each taking care of each other. … There is going to be recovery, and we’re going to do it together.”
