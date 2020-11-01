ANGOLA — As Hoosiers head to the polls on Tuesday, they can be guaranteed that the utmost care has been taken to protect their health from disease in the polling place, though voters themselves aren’t required to reciprocate.
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has encouraged every voter to wear a mask when they go to the polls. In addition, her office provided each county with significant amounts of personal protective equipment for poll workers and extra masks for voters who need one, said Valerie Warycha, Lawson’s press secretary.
“Election officials across Indiana have worked tirelessly to make sure each voter is safe and secure,” Lawson said in a recent press release concerning early voting and voter safety.
In his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said there hasn’t been any tracing to show that people have been contracting COVID-19 from standing in line at early voting polling places and people need to make sure they “mask up” when they go to vote.
“We are proving that it is safe to vote,” Holcomb said. “From reports that I get, people are taking this very seriously. You should, when you’re in line, mask up. You should be physically distance from one another if they’re not in your family. And, do it safely. In record numbers, we’re proving it could be done.”
When voters — what’s left following what has been record turnout for early voting — head to the polls on Tuesday they will be greeted by masked poll workers armed with a variety of materials to make sure polling stations remain sanitary.
“All the poll workers in Noble County will be required to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and disinfect every machine, pen and poll pad between each voter,” said Shelley Mawhorter, Noble County clerk.
This appears to be the protocol being followed across northeast Indiana.
Across northeast Indiana, including places like Allen County where there have been fairly long lines of people waiting to vote, people report all people waiting to vote have been wearing masks, even while outdoors.
Ironically, polling places that have been open the past few weeks — mainly courthouses — have required wearing of masks as a condition to enter the buildings. But that won’t necessarily be the case come Tuesday.
As set forth in the Indiana Constitution, a voter can show up sick as a dog on Election Day and cast a ballot at a polling place, which is why mail-in absentee voting was encouraged.
“Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a person from exercising their right to vote due to illness or disability. As a result, a voter cannot be required to wear protective devices or apparel as a precondition to appearing in-person at the polls. To require them to do so would violate their constitutional right,” Warycha said in an email.
Clerks are trying to get the word out that people should wear masks when voting to protect the health of not only the poll workers, who will be wearing masks for some 12-13 hours on election day, but their fellow voters. This is in keeping with Indiana and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Per the guidance of the (Indiana Election Division and Secretary of State), voters are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines such as wearing face coverings but this cannot be a pre-condition for a voter to cast their ballot on Election Day,” said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County clerk.
“Masks/face masks are not required to enter the polls on Tuesday,” said Holly Albright, DeKalb County clerk.
Early voting surges
Local clerks have also noted that they’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people voting early this year.
Whether turnout may be way up or whether people are just shifting their voting habits, the polls have been busy during the week, on weekends and at the mailbox.
“It has been a zoo,” Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said of the response so far.
In Noble County, the county had 7,680 early voters in 2016 out of a total of just over 17,000 votes in all. As of Friday afternoon, the county had already voted 7,750 people in-person and received another 2,362 mail-in ballots for more than 10,000 votes already cast.
DeKalb County has also had some big early voting numbers, with 8,764 in-person votes and 2,401 mail-in ballots received as of Friday. That’s already 37.6% turnout and Election Day hasn’t even hit yet.
A week ago, Steuben County had already voted more than 5,000 people and had received back about 2,100 of the 2,500 mail-in ballots that were sent to voters.
About 41% of all ballots cast in the primary election came in via mail, a total of 9,438 in all. Although the state didn’t allow no-reason mail-in absentee voting again this fall like the spring — voters who want a mailed ballot must cite one of 11 reasons why they can’t vote in-person — mail-in numbers are looking similar this fall compared to the spring.
Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties all had all of their mail-in ballots counted by the end of Election Day, so voters in the area should expect to get full county results on Tuesday night.
State and national final tallies may be delayed as larger urban areas, like Allen County, may take additional time to count up all ballots, while some states have longer windows than Indiana to allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive and be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.