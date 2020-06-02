LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners agreed to continue the emergency ordinance that allows them to appoint representatives to oversee all of the county’s buildings and advice the commissioners about how to keep those buildings safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The newest extension of that order will be in effect for the two weeks.
The commissioners also formally approved an order assessing a Cedar Lake homeowner a fine of $100 a week, retroaction back to the March 16, hoping to get that property owner to remove items from her property the county’s Code Enforcement Office has labeled as in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance. The commissioners have scheduled several public meetings with the property owner, Gerri Hydorn, of 6930 North C.R. 320E, Howe, in hopes of resolving the issue. Hydron, however, has not attended any of those meetings.
In other matters, the commissioners approved extending an agreement with the USI, an engineering firm, that would retain USI to inspect all county bridges and make recommendations about how those bridges should be repaired. The new agreement with the firm lasts through 2024 and recommend any repairs that need to be done.
The commissioners also formally accepted the resignation of the county’s longtime IT Director Robert Murphy Monday at their regular meeting. They also announced that the county’s Emergency Management Director Don Wismer would be retiring from that position effect July 1.
The commissioner then approved a request by the LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos to spend $9,360 to have the parking lot outside the sheriff’s office repaved. The winning bid was submitted by Vanam Seal and Stripe, a paving company located in Columbia City.
