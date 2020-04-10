(Editor's note: We publish, in print, only one letter per writer per month. This letter is appearing online only because it is the writer's second letter this month.)
To the editor:
Jim Farlow:
“As untruthful as the Chinese government was, their culpability was subsequently matched by the incompetence, ignorance, or outright deceit of our president. The severity of the pandemic was exacerbated by the obfuscations of the man in the White House.”
The Communist Chinese party is merely “untruthful”, but president Trump is incompetent, ignorant, deceitful, and equally culpable?! How many people did the CCP admit to murdering during the uprising at Tiananmen square? The answer would be zero.
Wow, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is real. The virus came from China, and for all we know, the CCP harvested the virus from bats and were subsequently careless with it. Were they harvesting the virus for research or developing it as a weapon? Does it matter? The truth will never be known. Either way, the carelessness with which it was handled or disposed of is inexcusable. The end result of the CCP’s conduct and subsequent cover-up resulted catastrophic human and economic damage to our country, and it’s likely to worsen before it gets better.
Micheal Gillespie:
When president Obama expanded the deficit it was good? Nancy Pelosi always has the best of intentions? Are you trying to make a case that the Democrats are accountable, but the Republicans are not? Washington DC is hardly a bastion of accountability regardless of party affiliation. Our federal government is far too busy doing things the constitution does not specify, yet they can’t be bothered for what is specified — borders or an organized system of immigration, for example.
Every Republican that gets elected is a result of gerrymandering, correct? Democrats don’t benefit from gerrymandered districts? Given the margin of Congressman Bank’s most recent victory, that must be some epic gerrymandering specific to IN-3.
I get your line of thinking. Republicans are evil, corrupt, and only care about big business. The Democrats, on the other hand, have golden intentions and the ‘Midas touch’. Their big government solutions for COVID-19 would serve us much better. I get it, but I just don’t believe it.
There is ample bipartisan corruption and deceit in DC. We need more senators like the late Tom Coburn; thoughtful leaders with firmly held values that could amicably disagree. He would serve us well in this time of need. Tom Coburn — who was also a physician — didn’t favor a top-down solution like the ACA. You can keep your doctor, correct? How do your costs compare pre/post ACA? Are open borders going to assist in getting these global pandemics under control?
This COVID-19 mess is not a political problem. It is 100% the result of the Chinese Communist party. Without the CCP, this disaster doesn’t exist, period, end of story.
That said, all levels of government — federal, state, and local — should be examined and reflected on carefully come November — whether they are affiliated with the Democrat or Republican party. Same goes for the Trump and prior administrations.
Why have we become so dependent on the Communist Chinese? How much influence do they wield in our federal government and the media? We need to be especially careful to ensure our natural rights and liberties are not infringed. In many cases, a better result might be reached via information campaigns and simply asking people to do the right thing vs. heavy handed government mandates. This is still the United States of America, after all. Mandates are not popular in a country founded upon natural rights.
On the other hand, if you do prefer mandates delivered by heavy-handed, even less accountable centers of power, rumor has it Communist China is a beautiful this time of year.
Douglas Coolman
Angola
