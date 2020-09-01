INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day out of the last three, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting new COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County.
After the state reported its fourth death on Sunday, a death that had occurred on Thursday last week, Steuben County now has its fifth death.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the new death occurred on Monday.
No demographic details are available for the Steuben County cases because the county has not previously had more than five deaths. The state suppresses data if there are fewer than five cases in order to help protect the privacy of patients.
The Steuben County Health Department has not issued any additional information and typically does not reveal specific information about COVID-19 patients.
Steuben County has been relatively spared from the spread of COVID-19 compared to other counties. Outside of a brief window of time following an outbreak at a meat processing facility, Steuben County has always had the lowest case counts in the four-county area. As of Tuesday, the county had logged just 286 total cases since March.
Prior to this week, Steuben County hadn’t had a death since July 13.
The four-county area has seen a recent spate of new deaths after a long lull prior. Noble and LaGrange counties both recorded one death each on Aug. 19; DeKalb County had two deaths on Aug. 24, then another death on Aug. 25; Steuben County had a death on Aug. 27; and Noble County had another on Aug. 29.
With the latest death in Steuben County, that makes eight in less than two weeks.
Since March, the four counties have now logged a total of 54 deaths. Noble County has had 31, LaGrange County 11, DeKalb County seven and Steuben County now at five.
Indiana as a whole reported 16 deaths on Tuesday. Death rates, while decreasing from May through July, increased just slightly in August to an average of 10 Hoosiers dying per day. Death counts are usually higher during the work week compared to the weekend due to time lags with reporting and verification by the state.
On a statewide picture, reported new cases were lower on Tuesday as testing dropped, but statewide positivity was up on the day because of it.
Indiana logged 695 total cases on the day on just over 11,500 total tests, equating to a positivity rate of 6%. That increased rate came off Monday’s results, which were one of the lowest positivity days in recent history.
The state’s seven-day average positivity rate had dipped a little bit in mid-August, but has risen slightly again since. Ideally, state health officials have said they’d like to see positivity rates below 5%.
Local case counts didn’t increase much on the day of lower results statewide. Steuben County added seven new cases, following by six new cases in Noble County and two new cases in DeKalb County. LaGrange County was unchanged from the day before.
Nearby Allen County surpassed 5,000 cases all-time on Tuesday. The region’s biggest population center has also had 178 deaths since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.