INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana’s worst month ever for COVID-19 to close out 2020, the first month of 2021 marked steady improvement across every COVID-19 metric.
Heading into February, the state is heading to a place it hasn’t been since September, prior to the fall 2020 surge in cases.
That’s not to say Indiana did lose a large number of Hoosiers to the virus, but compared to where the state was, the situation is finally improving.
No matter how you slice it, Indiana is in a better place at the end of January than it was at the end of December, which average daily cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and average deaths all down compared to where they were.
Cases across the state dropped from a monthly average of 5,565 cases per day in December and 5,321 per day in November to 3,716 per day in January. Things didn’t improve quite to where they were in October as the surge started — 1,914 cases per day — but the average dropped 33% from December to January.
The state logged just over 115,000 cases in total during January, after recording more than 172,000 total cases in December.
Daily average positivity was down sharply too. December’s average positivity was 12.13%, but that dropped to 8.64% to close out January. Positivity has been even lower toward the end of the month, with almost two full weeks under 7% as the late month has improved more than right at the turn of the new year.
The seven-day positivity rate peaked at its highest-ever mark of 16% on Jan. 4 but has been in decline since, sitting at almost half, 8.3%, as of Jan. 25, the last day of data available as the positivity calculations lag a week behind.
Hospitalizations have shown not just steady but more rapid improvement since entering January.
After hitting an all-time high of 3,460 patients in treatment on Nov. 30, the state entered January at 2,655 patients and has seen numbers continue to drop, sitting at 1,594 patients in treatment as of Jan. 31, a 40% decrease on the month.
The drop in hospitalizations and lower case numbers across the state also lessened the state’s death toll, although not as much as in fall 2020 months.
The average daily death count for the month was 54 Hoosiers, down from 79 per day in December but still higher than 45 per day average in November.
Indiana logged 1,687 total deaths in January, making it the second-deadliest month for the state after December, which had 2,455 total deaths reported.
With those statewide improvements Gov. Eric Holcomb loosened the state’s gathering restrictions effective Feb. 1, allowing venues to increase the size of their events up to 25% capacity for counties in red and orange rating, 50% for those in yellow and 100% for counties able to make it to blue.
Previously events were capped by a hard head count of 25/50/100/250 for red through blue, regardless of venue size, so the loosening will allow for larger gatherings in February and beyond as long as numbers continue on the current trend.
Locally, northeast Indiana followed the same trend of overall improvement that the state did, with even greater results in some metrics.
Case counts in the four-county area had already been improving since early December and had been as high as 120 cases per day among the four counties combined in the second week of the month. But cases have plummeted since, averaging just 42 per day across the four counties as of Jan. 31.
Positivity was as high as 18.9% combined fir the four counties in early January, but has dropped and settled to about 10%, a figure that’s been steady in the northeast corner since about mid-month.
Because of those improvements, all four counties dropped to orange ratings on the state’s color-coded metric last week, breaking months-long streaks in the worst red rating for some counties. The numbers have improved so much lately there is a possibility of some counties improving to yellow for moderate spread of the virus as soon as this week.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3 — which covers the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south of those — dropped from 269 on Jan. 1 to 120 on Jan. 31, a drop of 55%. Since the all-time peak of 448 on Dec. 1, hospitalizations have come down 73%.
Local hospital numbers are still a little elevated from pre-surge numbers in late 2020, which generally run about 70-100 people in treatment.
Deaths were down overall across the four counties in January, improved everywhere except for Steuben County.
Overall, the four counties had 25 deaths in January, down from 63 in November and 62 in December. Steuben County, which went through some nursing home outbreaks earlier in the month, had more deaths at 14 in January compared to 13 in December.
But all other counties were down significantly, with DeKalb County dropping from 24 in December to four in January, with LaGrange County down from 20 to three and with Noble County down slightly from five to four.
January’s biggest COVID-19 news line, however has been with vaccine rollout occurring in the counties.
Steuben County started vaccinating in mid-December as its regional site opened as a location for health care workers and first responders to get their shots, but January marked the opening of vaccine clinics in Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties and efforts to vaccinate the oldest local residents.
After opening vaccines to those 80 and older, the state quickly expanded eligibility to those 70 and older. As of the end of the month, local counties had given more than 10,000 at least their first shot and nearly 2,500 had received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.
That represents just about 6% of the local population, but vaccines continue to roll out as quickly as they’re received. Right now the state is not receiving a huge amount of vaccines, so local counties are expecting to receiving significantly more doses barring some major boost in supply to Indiana.
Statewide, more than 562,000 Hoosiers have received at least their first dose of the vaccine as Indiana moves toward 10% inoculation rate in the coming weeks.
