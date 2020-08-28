AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The ages of those who have tested positive are between 13 and 59.
Four individuals, ages 26, 13, 34 and 23, are recovering at home. An individual, age 59, is hospitalized, the Health Department reported.
This brings the total cases in DeKalb County to 326.
Health Department officials said masks are helpful in this pandemic.
“Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” officials said.
Statewide, Friday’s COVID-19 numbers dropped compared to the day before.
As of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 809 new cases of COVID-19, down from 1,145 on Thursday.
Typically, Indiana posts its biggest case numbers of the week on Fridays, but that wasn’t the case this week. While Thursday’s total was the biggest Thursday ever, this week’s 809 cases was the lowest Friday total since mid-July.
Cases usually run highest toward the end of the week due to when testing is done and reported, with the earlier days in the week usually smaller because of a slowdown in testing that occurs over weekends.
Friday’s lower case number also came on lower testing numbers, although positivity was down a bit compared to Thursday. Indiana processed just over 15,000 tests — down about 4,000 from Thursday’s total — for a positivity rate on the day of 5.31%
The state also logged 11 deaths.
Steuben County added three cases, while Noble and LaGrange counties increased two each.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 30 deaths all-time, while LaGrange County has 11, DeKalb County four and Steuben County three.
