WASHINGTON – Sen. Todd Young, R-IN, voted in favor of the Senate’s phase 3 coronavirus emergency relief package, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
“This emergency relief package is designed to help Hoosier families, workers, job creators, healthcare heroes on the front lines, patients, and everyone who has suffered through no fault of their own. Now that an agreement has been reached, we must immediately get this critical relief into the hands of people who need it most. This bill will provide direct funding to Hoosier households and bolster the state of Indiana’s response to this unprecedented public health crisis. In addition to providing economic relief, I’m hopeful this historic agreement will also help alleviate our nation’s anxiety. We are going to get through this by working together, and we are going to come out stronger,” Young said in a statement.
Highlights of the CARES Act include:
• Indiana will receive a minimum of $1.25 billion to aid its response to the pandemic. Indianapolis will be eligible for additional direct funds as a result of its significant population size.
• Provides $11 billion in funding to advance the manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other medical needs of the American people.
• Allocates $16 billion to procure personal protective equipment, ventilators, and other medical supplies for the strategic national stockpile.
• Provides $100 billion to support hospitals and health care providers.
• Over $30 billion is allocated to help America’s agriculture industry continue to keep food in our stores and on our tables.
• Relaxation of rules for withdrawals from retirement accounts without penalty.
• Payroll tax credit for employers that retain their workers.
• $14.4 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs to respond to the increased demand for healthcare services at the VA. $2.1 billion for veterans to receive care in the community. And $606 million to upgrade VA Medical Facilities to better respond to pandemics.
• Rolls back regulations to allow veterans to use tele-health services to reduce the risk of leaving the house and being exposed to the virus.
Young said efforts that he worked on to get included in the bill included expanded telehealth provisions for Medicare providers; increased access to post-acute care facilities like long-term care hospitals; allowing nurses to benefit from a loan repayment program regardess of the facility they're working in; increased child care block grants to states; funding for education and training to small businesses.
The bill is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump.
