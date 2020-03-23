AUBURN — DeKalb County continues to be free of COVID-19 cases, county officials said Monday morning.
People are being tested, but “Nobody’s coming back positive,” said Jason Meek, director of the DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security.
Meek and DeKalb County Health Nurse Cheryl Lynch reported on coronavirus developments in Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Commissioners at the courthouse in Auburn.
Later in the day, commissioners decided no appointments for the public to conduct business inside county buildings will be allowed. Last week, they had closed buildings to the public except by appointment.
Statewide, “The numbers are a little flawed” for COVID-19 cases, Meek cautioned. “There’s more people that have it. These are just the people that have been tested. … There’s more than that out there. We’re pretty confident of that.”
Preparing for potential cases, Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn has converted its walk-in clinic to a COVID-19 triage area, said DeKalb County Health Nurse Cheryl Lynch.
“Those people are dressed appropriately to accept them, triage them,” Lynch said about patients with possible symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
In the triage process, people first will be checked for influenza A and B, as well as strep infections, “making sure that it’s not something else,” Lynch said.
“The tests are still hard to come by,” Lynch said, explaining why people will not be tested for coronavirus without ruling out other illness.
DeKalb County also does not have anyone under investigation for exposure to a COVID-19 patient, Lynch said.
If it did, “We would be responsible for the contact tracing of that patient,” finding people who had been in contact with the person for the previous two weeks, Lynch said.
Lynch said the county Health Department “has just been inundated with calls” since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Calls seeking advice first came from schools, then from restaurants, she said.
“I think everybody’s complying” with rules for restaurants, Lynch said. Restaurants are approved to be open for take-out service through March 31, until further instructions.
Lynch re-emphasized a warning against unnecessary travel outside the community, issued Friday by DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
After traveling, “Anybody that comes back is a threat to anybody they’re around, and they really should be self-isolating,” Lynch said.
Meek said DeKalb County has submitted its needs for personal protective equipment to state emergency officials. The needs include masks, gloves and eye protection.
Lynch said the county Health Department is handling supplies for long-term care facilities.
The Health Department’s website offers important internet links and phone numbers about COVID-19, Lynch said.
“They can get a screening on the phone to tell them whether they should just shelter in at home or go to the hospital,” she said. One link leads to a self-triage site.
Commissioners gave Meek permission to increase his deputy director, Gabe Creech, from working 16 hours to 24 hours per week. Meek said his department budget can afford it, and salaries for himself and Creech are 50% reimbursed by the state.
Meek said his father, recently retired Angola fire chief Mike Meek, will become a volunteer for DeKalb County’s emergency management effort and will work on preparing an emergency operations center.
“That will be a huge asset to us,” Meek said about his father.
Meek thanked the county commissioners for supporting efforts to deal with coronavirus.
“It’s been a unified effort among many people,” Meek said. “Dr. Souder and Cheryl have done an excellent job. They need a pat on the back — when it’s safe to do so.”
