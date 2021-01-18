ANGOLA — The Steuben County Disaster Response Fund, a collaboration between Steuben County Community Foundation and Steuben County United Way, has awarded a $30,000 grant to support countywide vaccination efforts.
Currently, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is responsible for vaccinating medical professionals in phase 1A of vaccine distribution. The Disaster Response Fund grant to Cameron will help with the cost of the setup for Steuben County’s vaccine site at the event center. As the state progresses through vaccine phases, Cameron and the Steuben County Health Department will continue to collaborate on this effort.
“Cameron is grateful to the Steuben County Community Foundation for their continued support,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “The fight against COVID-19 has been a long and laborious one, but community partners such as the Community Foundation and Board of Health have helped us carry the load. Each entity is living out our missions through this work and our community is more connected and collaborative as a result.”
This recent grant brings the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund to a total of more than $271,000 in grants distributed to 28 local nonprofit organizations for COVID-19 relief. In 2020, the fund distributed grants to a wide variety of local organizations, including a handful of matching grants to boost community fundraising efforts after many events were canceled.
In September 2020, the Foundation hosted a Year-end and Digital Fundraising workshop, and the disaster response fund allocated up to $2,000 per participating 501©(3) nonprofit for unrestricted matching grants to help their year-end fundraising efforts.
The Steuben County Disaster Response Fund reopened its grant application on Jan. 1. The committee will now begin reviewing additional COVID-19 relief grant applications from Steuben County nonprofits as well as regional nonprofits that serve our community. More details are available at steubenfoundation.org/COVID19.
The Steuben County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization with assets totaling more than $30 million.It serves to improve quality of life in the county through the coordination of philanthropic giving and endowment building. It also works to connect people who care with community needs. For more information, visit steubenfoundation.org.
Steuben County United Way works collaboratively to fight for the health, education and financial stability for every person in Steuben County. By pooling resources from community members and local companies it funds more than 15 agencies as well as supporting its own programming. For more information, visit unitedwaysteuben.org.
