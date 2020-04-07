ANGOLA — Steuben County decided to close down campgrounds for nearly a month due to "an abundance of caution," a health official said.
At about the same time Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all campgrounds closed in Indiana, Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman did the same, but there's a difference between how long the closures last.
The state's closure is until April 20, which lines up with the extension to Holcomb's stay-at-home order announced Monday. Steuben County's order lasts until May 1, which coincides with the official opening of the Steuben County Campground at Crooked Lake.
Alicia van Ee, Steuben County Health Department chief environmental specialist, said Crisman "was concerned if campgrounds were open to the public it would be an increased exposure risk to the patrons of the campground and to the community at large."
On Monday afternoon, the typical "Campground Full" sign that can be seen often throughout the summer at the entrance to Pokagon State Park had been altered to read "Campground Closed."
Rachel Hoffmeyer, Holcomb's press secretary, said local government has the power to enact orders that are more stringent than that the governor might issue.
Steuben County decided to err on the side of caution with its closure, van Ee said.
"The date of May 1st was chosen out of an abundance of caution; if and when (the) Governor amends the date on the stay at home order, whether to suspend or lengthen it, the health officer will follow suit. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving as we learn more about the coronavirus," van Ee said.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, there was some speculation as to whether the Steuben County Campground that's part of the Steuben County Park complex at Crooked Lake would even open because campsites are relatively close together.
This campsites are rather spread out at Pokagon State Park. At other campgrounds, like Jellystone on Barton Lake and KOA at Hogback Lake, some of the sites are situated close to one another. Those properties also have amenities that would also make social distancing difficult.
