INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County has recorded its 63rd death all-time from COVID-19.
It was the only new COVID-19 death in the four-county area reported Wednesday and came on another day of the state posting improved numbers.
The new death in DeKalb County occurred on Tuesday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to state demographic information.
To date, DeKalb County has had seven deaths among people in their 60s, 19 deaths of patients in their 70s and 37 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
The DeKalb County death was one of 59 across the state reported Wednesday, which is below the monthly average to date of about 68 deaths per day in January.
Indiana as a whole posted another lower COVID-19 case total on Wednesday, adding 3,642 new cases of COVID-19. That's the lowest total on a Wednesday dating back to the last week of October and continues a trend this week of lower-running case totals.
The case count did come on a robust testing figure of about 45,000 total tests processed, leading to a single-day positivity return of 8.1%. That's the second consecutive positivity has been below 10% and Wednesday's one-day result was the lowest since Oct. 31.
The state has been seeing improved COVID-19 numbers recently as the state has turned a corner off peaks set in late November and early December. COVID-19 figures are still running much higher than they were before the fall surge starting in October, but have been trending downward for about the last month.
That trend of improvement continued on the the hospitalization side, with the total statewide patient census for COVID-19 dropping to 2,484. It's the first time total patient numbers have been below 2,500 since Nov. 9. Although still more that double what numbers were prior to the fall surge, patient numbers have declined about a thousand since Nov. 30.
Locally, case counts increased by smaller margins again as numbers have dropped off from higher rates at the end of 2020.
Noble County added 26 new cases, Steuben County was up 16, DeKalb County increased 15 and LaGrange County added 10.
No other deaths were reported locally as LaGrange County remains at 61, Noble County at 56 and Steuben County at 40 all-time.
All four counties did receive red ratings in this week's COVID-19 county metrics ratings, as positivity rates in the region remain high over 15%.
It was the first week Noble County has been red, joining its neighbors which have all spent most of the last two and a half months in that worst rating.
