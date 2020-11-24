ANGOLA — The Steuben County Event Center is going to be used as a four-county vaccination site when the COVID-19 vaccine comes available.
Steuben County Commissioners on Tuesday approved using the Event Center as a vaccination clinic. The vaccines, some 3,900 initially, will be used for healthcare workers serving the four-county area, followed by first responders.
It is not known when a vaccine is going to be made available to the general public.
"The commissioners are on board for this," said Commissioner Jim Crowl.
"I'm personally on board," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
The Steuben County Health Department is teaming up with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to establish the clinic.
"This is a need for the whole region," said Steve Wolfe, facilities director at Cameron, who added that Steuben County was the only community to step to the plate to volunteer to serve as a vaccination center.
The permission came with one caveat: If the Event Center has been rented, the vaccination clinic has to vacate the space. That will mean moving all equipment and supplies to an adjoining conference room where they can be secured.
"If we have a contract (with a renter)," Liechty said, "we have to honor that contract."
A quick check with park staff indicated there is one event in early December and then not another until February.
"You may be fortunate. There might not be anything at this time due to COVID," Liechty said.
Details on the use of the use of the facility are going to be worked out at the Dec. 7 meeting of the commissioners. It is not known when the vaccine will become available.
"We don't know when this is going into effect," Crowl said. "We're deciding today and it could change tomorrow."
"There's a lot of speculation," Wolfe said.
Liechty said using the Event Center was in keeping with the original mission of the facility. At one time, when there was a grant on the line, the facility was going to be used as an emergency shelter. However, that money, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, didn't come through so the basement that was going to serve as a shelter did not get built.
