INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hit a grim milestone on Thursday, as the state passed 1,000 deaths attributable to COVID-19.
That included another death in Noble County, taking the county to 12 overall.
Indiana reported its first death from COVID-19 on March 16, back when there were only 24 known cases overall. A lot has changed since then as Indiana is now nearing 18,000 cases total and has logged 1,007 deaths overall.
About one third of those, 328, have occurred in Marion County, with Indianapolis’s neighboring counties also accounting for 203. Lake County in the northwest corner has logged 83 deaths, while Allen County accounts for 50.
In the northeast corner, Noble County continues to lead with 12 deaths overall — eight in the last six days. LaGrange County remains at two deaths, while Steuben and DeKalb counties have each had one.
Noble County’s deaths are coming from nursing homes, where outbreaks in two facilities have been leading to the local deaths. Noble County remains the 11th highest deaths per capita among Indiana’s 92 counties at 2.5 deaths per 10,000 residents.
According to state health officials, seasonal influenza kills an average of about 150 Hoosiers per year, while COVID-19 has topped 1,000 deaths in a little less than two months.
According to state demographics, 90.7% of the total deaths have been people age 60 and older, with 45.9% overall being from patients 80 and older.
As for new cases, Indiana posted 653 new cases of COVID-19, making it the seventh time in the last eight days cases were above 600. Previously in April the state was diagnosing around 467 cases per day.
Noble County’s case count increased to 69 overall, with LaGrange and Steuben counties at 25 apiece and DeKalb County at 20.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County sits at 560 cases overall, Elkhart County is at 287, Kosciusko County has totaled 34 and Whitley County has recorded 19 cases.
Indiana had another strong day of testing, with more than 3,400 tests processed.
State officials have recently announced major upcoming expansions of testing and tracing capability.
Health care company OptumServe will be establishing 50 new testing sites across the state, capable of processing up to 30,000 tests per week. That will include one testing location at the National Guard armory in Angola. Details on the testing have yet to be released by the state.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box also revealed plans for a 500-person call center that will help conduct contact tracing — reaching out to COVID-19-positive patients to gather information about close contacts and then calling those people to instruct them to quarantine.
Increased testing and improved tracing will be both critical pieces as the state looks to reopen businesses and public spaces.
Indiana’s stay-at-home order expires Friday. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he will provide an extensive update on Indiana’s next steps.
The expectation is that the governor will begin to slowly loosen statewide restrictions. Holcomb said the process will be slow, cautious and data-driven, so Hoosiers shouldn’t expect a total withdrawal of coronavirus guidelines overnight.
