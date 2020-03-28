LAGRANGE — The easiest way to get a seat for Thursday night’s Shipshewana Town Board meeting was to click a small blue button residents could find on the town’s website.
That button gave visitors a virtual seat at the meeting, allowing anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer to watch, listen and even talk during the meeting.
Shipshewana is experimenting with a Microsoft program called Microsoft Teams Meeting. That program allows the town to conduct a virtual meeting, giving people the option to attend the meeting from the comfort and safety of their own home. Thursday night, council members Arlene Lazzaro and Elmer Mast each took a seat at the meeting’s table via their home computers where they watched, talked and voted on matters that came before the board.
The virtual meeting helped Shipshewana meet the guidelines set by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit meetings to 10 people or fewer. Board members who did physically attend the meeting sat at least 6 feet away from one another.
‘We thought it went well,” Bob Shanahan, the Shipshewana town manager said Friday morning after he’d had a chance to review Thursday’s meeting. Shanahan admitted there were some problems with the system’s audio, at times over-modulating or cutting out, but he said the town would be addressing those problems in the next week.
LaGrange announced it would take a similar approach when it conducts Monday night’s LaGrange Town Board meeting. In addition to regular agenda, the board will be conducting a public hearing on a proposed increase in the town’s water utility rate.
LaGrange officials sent out an email notice and posted the same information on its Facebook page announcing it would be conducting a virtual meeting. LaGrange will be using a program called Zoom for Monday’s night’s meeting and public hearing. Residents will be asked to call in to a special number that will allow them to attend the meeting telephonically. The remote portion of those meetings will be audio only.
“Zoom will allow us to take our speakerphone and call into a number that Zoom provides, and punch in a code for the meeting,” he said. “That allows for the meeting to be live. Anyone who’s out there has the ability to call in and hear and speak at the meeting.”
Eagleson added that LaGrange will be limiting the number of people allowed to attend Monday’s meeting and public hearing in person.
LaGrange County auditor Kathy Hopper announced by email this week LaGrange County would be telecasting Monday morning’s LaGrange County Commissioner/County Council joint session. She said more information about how to participate in that telecast would be provided on the county’s webpage.
One obvious downside of the switch to phone and internet meetings is that it limits the ability of the local Amish population to participate, if they choose.
While the state’s rules allow for government boards to meet by virtual means, it also states public agencies should try to make reasonable accommodations for in-person attendance, if needed.
