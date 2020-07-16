INDIANAPOLIS — The number of new COVID-19 cases statewide was up a little bit compared to Wednesday, but that results came on greater tests and therefore a slightly lower positivity rate.
Overall, Thursday’s returns were very similar to Wednesday, but still at levels above where the state hit its COVID-19 low points in mid-June.
According to Thursday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 710 cases overall, the third time cases have topped 700 in the last week.
Prior to July 10, the state hadn’t seen more than 700 cases in any given day since early May.
Thursday’s new case total was a little above Wednesday’s 685 cases, but the Thursday total came amid about 800 more tests than the day prior. Because of it, Thursday’s positivity rate was 7.92%, down slightly from 8.37% the day before.
Despite the day-to-day change, new cases and positivity remain significantly higher than they were at the start of the month, when Indiana slowed its reopening. On Wednesday, due to the continuing slow increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hit pause, keeping Indiana locked into Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan for “at least two weeks” more.
Indiana recorded 10 deaths on Thursday, the third day in a row the state had double-digit fatalities. Prior to that, the state had five straight days of single-digit deaths, although the change hasn’t been major and overall Indiana’s death rate remains in decline.
Locally, northeast Indiana again added small numbers of new cases.
Noble County added six new cases, LaGrange and Steuben counties each added three and DeKalb County was up one new case.
No new deaths were reported in the region. Noble County remains at 28, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
