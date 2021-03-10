INDIANAPOLIS — A new round of rental assistance for Hoosiers is now open, with low-income renters who have suffered financially due to the pandemic able to pursue aid.
That period goes back to April 1, 2020, so Hoosiers who have been affected over the last year can get help.
The state is devoting a total of $448 million toward new rental assistance programs, dwarfing a first round of rental assistance the state offered in 2020, totaling $25 million for the entire state.
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Director Jacob Sipe, who announced the new program about a month ago, reported Wednesday that Hoosiers can now log on to indianahousingnow.com or call 2-1-1 to apply.
The new program is available to any renter household in Indiana that needs assistance and is not currently receiving it from another source.
The program can provide up to 12 months of rental assistance and/or money for utility and home energy costs. The rental assistance can be applied to past-due rent and or upcoming rental payments.
To be eligible for assistance, renter households will need to either qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 and can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability with aid.
Households must also be at or below 80% of median income levels.
For example, a two-person household must earn less than $46,250 annually, $57,850 for four-person households and $67,100 for a six-person household.
Fort Wayne is administering its own local program, so city residents must apply to fwcares.org in order to get a part of the city's $8.1 million fund for the metro.
