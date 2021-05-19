AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 104 cases in the first 19 days of May, an average of 5.5 per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Wednesday’s new patients include one in the birth-to-10 age group; one between ages 11-20; one between 21-30; three in the 31-40 age bracket; and two between 61 and 70 years old.
The new patients bring the total to 4,353 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.