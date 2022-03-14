INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates were ticked up a little bit again, but still remain at "minimal" levels across the state.
In the 22th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Feb. 26, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 1.19%, down from 1.02% a week ago.
That report includes 583 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers rose to 1.23%, up from 1.07% the week prior.
Flu rate continue to hold at their second lowest rates at any time since 2013, beaten only by the historically mild 2020-21 season.
Flu numbers typically run about 2-5% at this time of year and sometimes spike in late March or early April, but generally decline as the weather gets warmer.
Flu rates remain low and COVID-19 infections have also hit near record-lows, so Hoosiers are enjoying low overall virus spread from two common respiratory infections.
Indiana did see two new deaths attributable to flu this week, taking the season total to 24.
Of those deaths, sixteen were people age 65 or older, seven in the 50-64 range, two at 25-49 and one at the 5-24 age group.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain as one of the four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
