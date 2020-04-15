Northeast Indiana residents have started getting their federal stimulus checks this week, but stimulating the economy may not be the plan as many people are saying they'll be applying it to debt, bills and other household needs.
On what's usually Tax Day in the U.S., many people were waking up Wednesday morning to find lump sum payments deposited in their bank accounts as the federal government continues issuing stimulus payments approved by Congress.
Adults will receive $1,200 each, plus an additional $500 for each dependent under 17 years old in their household.
Payments can be reduced, but only among high earners, and some people who are still claimed as dependents — teens and college students mostly — are the few left out and not getting a payment.
Direct deposits to bank accounts for people with information on file with the federal government from their taxes have already started to get their money. People who don't have electronic banking information on file will be issued a paper check, but it may be two or three more weeks before those start showing up in mailboxes.
Across northeast Indiana, some people have already started getting their money or, at least, have an idea what they're going to use it on when they do get it.
Stimulating the economy, however, may be a stretch, as most people reported they'll be applying the money to bills they have to pay, debt they've accrued or other needs in their household.
Reader Jessica Renee of Kendallville said her stimulus money will be going toward one coronavirus-related expense — home internet so her kids can more easily do their e-learning assignments.
"Using it to pay bills and also getting internet so my kids can do their elearning at home," she commented. "Driving them elsewhere and sitting in the vehicle has been horrible with 3 kids."
Jackie Prater of Wolcottville hasn't received her payment yet, but the plan for the money her money is bills as her husband is currently out of work. Reader Mindy Wilcox said similar, that she'll be paying bills and putting any extra into savings for a future emergency.
Kinsey Marie Keck said that while of her stimulus check received Wednesday is going to bills, she did use a slice to get some new kayaks in case social distancing guidelines remain in effect through summer and limit opportunities for entertainment.
"We got kayaks with it just in case things aren't open for fun this summer. Then we have something to go do that's fairly cheap," Keck said.
For people who are still working and receiving their normal income, the stimulus checks are creating an opportunity for some larger expenditures.
Darren Sible, an East Noble teacher, said he and his partner are still both drawing paychecks, so the stimulus money he received Wednesday is progress toward getting a house.
"Mine got added to the house down payment account," Sible said.
With $1,200 or more coming in depending on family size, some people are splitting between needs and putting a little aside for something more fun.
"We paid off 2 credit cards and made payments other 2," said Lukinda McGregor, "then gave ourselves some spending money since our 10 (year) wedding anniversary is in May and we want to be able to buy each other a gift."
And, still for others, the money creates and opportunity to not just help themselves, but to spread the money around to help others.
"I plan to use it to help support local businesses and friends who have been negatively impacted by the downturn," Joyce Crozier said.
Linda Ciolko, who admitted her puppy got a few new dog toys, said she's off work now, but once she's back on the job, any money left over may go back into the community.
"Once I am back any money I didn't have to use on monthly bills I will give extra to my church and go out to eat," she said.
