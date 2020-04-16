Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.