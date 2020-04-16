ANGOLA — The Lake James sandbar was discussed during Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Health, and a special meeting is being considered to potentially make rules concerning crowds at the summer party mecca to deter the spread of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted in a hybrid setting, with some of the health department employees at their office in the Steuben Community Center; board members and others dialed in by telephone.
The discussion about the sandbar was raised by Don Dumoulin, who lives at Lone Tree Point on Lake James. He said a coalition of lake residents is reaching out to officials with concerns that the high human density of the weekends on the sandbar could promote the spread of coronavirus. Dumoulin said he would like to see the sandbar cordoned off with buoys to prohibit gatherings this summer.
A special meeting of the health board may be called prior to its next regularly scheduled meeting in July. Board members expressed interest in meeting in person, possibly holding it in a large enough arena, such as a gym, that adequate social distancing could be accomplished with everyone in the room.
“I don’t think we should wait until July, our next meeting, to do it,” said board member Dr. Jon Alley.
Steuben County Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee said the board’s attorney may attend remotely. She suggested a county commissioner be present, especially if a public health order like the one enacted for local campgrounds was being considered. Campgrounds are shuttered through May 1 by county order.
Board member Suzi Weicht said she would invite Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, a Lake James resident, to the meeting. Van Ee said it is possible an Indiana Department of Natural Resources official could be tapped by teleconference.
The health department, DNR, commissioners and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, the head of the state Senate’s natural resources committee, have been made aware of the sandbar concerns, said van Ee.
“It’s up for discussion but it has not yet been determined,” she said.
Around 1,000 people congregate at the popular sandbar south of Pokagon’s Potawatomi Inn beach on a summer weekend day, said Dumoulin; hundreds on a typical Thursday or Friday. He said a week and a half ago on a warm day, six pontoons were at the sandbar, tied together, with an estimated 40 people on them.
The state park remains open and so are DNR boat ramps. Jet Quillen, spokesman for the DNR’s Division of Law Enforcement, recently told KPC Media Group it is a priority of the DNR to keep waterways open to the public. Ginger Murphy, deputy director for the DNR’s Division of State Parks, said the issue of the sandbar would be evaluated as summer nears.
None of the other lake spots where large groups congregate in the summer were mentioned.
In other business, van Ee told the board it would be in the health department’s best interest to network with Steuben County’s city and towns to achieve complimentary laws concerning tattoo businesses. There are now four in the county. The ordinance enacted by the county health board does not extend to businesses in a municipal jurisdiction.
The health department participated in its first methamphetamine lab dismantling in two years on Easter Sunday. Van Ee said the fact that people are spending most of their time at home may have caused neighbors to be more in tune to the drug activity.
