Correction
Due to a reporter’s error, the phone number given for the Steuben County Health Department in a story published Friday about COVID-19 was incorrect.
The correct phone number is 668-1000, ext. 1560.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
