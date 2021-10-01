INDIANAPOLIS — September 2021 takes its place among Indiana's worst-ever months for COVID-19, but with the good news that the surge brought on by the highly-infectious delta variant has finally broken.
After about two and a half months of steadily rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the surge in activity peaked mid-month and has since started to decline as Indiana heads into October.
Still, the continuing climb upward for the first half of the month still exacted a large toll on the state.
Indiana averaged 3,475 new cases of COVID-19 per day across the month of September, making it the fourth-worst month since March 2020 behind only November and December 2020 and January 2021.
The state started the month higher at around 4,200 cases per day and after two weeks and a dip that occurred due to shutdowns around the Labor Day holiday weekend, hit about 3,800 per day at the mid-point of the month.
But since Sept. 15, case numbers have been declining, falling to about 2,600 per day as the month closes out.
The average positivity rate across the month was 8.21%, about the same as it was in August at 8.25%.
Hospitalizations also peaked during September. After starting the month with 2,366 patients in care statewide for COVID-19, the hospital census peaked at 2,687 on Sept. 13 and has decreased since, falling to 2,055 as of the last day of the month.
Total deaths were up on the month, however, rising to an average of 37.2 reported per day across September, more than double the 14.8 per day logged in August.
Daily deaths appears to have peaked as well, hitting a seven-day average of 42 per day on Sept. 15, but dropping to about 30 per day more recently.
In total, Indiana logged 1,116 deaths during the month of September, making it the fourth-most deaths recorded in a month.
To date, more than 15,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.
As has been the case throughout the delta-driven surge, most of the impact suffered across the state was suffered by unvaccinated Hoosiers, who accounted for the majority of new activity.
As of now, about 48% of the state's total population is fully vaccinated — children under 12 can't be vaccinated yet since no shot has been approved for use at that age — compared to 52% that hasn't been vaccinated.
Across September, about 84% of the more than 104,000 new cases identified were among unvaccinated Hoosiers, compared to just 16% that came as breakthrough cases.
Hospitalizations were even more lopsided, with about 93% of new hospital admissions during the month being unvaccinated Hoosiers.
In September, about 1.95% of people who experienced a breakthrough case needed to be hospitalized, compared to about 5.02% of unvaccinated people who contracted a case.
Deaths occurring the month were about 83% unvaccinated people compared to 17% coming as breakthroughs of people who were already vaccinated. Of the breakthrough deaths, 91% were 65 years old or older, with an average age of 79 years old.
The known-case death rate was a little higher among the breakthrough cases than the unvaccinated cases, but the cohort of Hoosiers who are vaccinated skews much older than the unvaccinated cohort and older people are at much higher baseline risk of death if they contract the virus.
More than 80% of Hoosiers 70 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to less than 50% of people younger than 40.
Indiana ranks 14th worst in the nation for total vaccination rate against COVID-19, with about 57% of the eligible population age 12 and older fully vaccinated.
Northeast Indiana's vaccine rates are even worse, trailing the statewide average by 10 percentage points or more.
During the month of September, Noble County logged 883 new cases of COVID-19, DeKalb County recorded 824, Steuben County tallied 649 cases and LaGrange County added 431 cases.
The local area also tallied several new deaths during September.
Steuben County had five new deaths recorded, three each in Noble and DeKalb counties and two in LaGrange County.
As of the end of the month, Noble County has had 101 deaths all time, followed by DeKalb County at 92, LaGrange County at 75 and Steuben County at 70.
