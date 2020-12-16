INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1-in-4 counties in Indiana are still rated red for very high spread of COVID-19, but at least this week's outlook is a little better than last week's.
Although there are still no counties rated yellow for moderate spread and none for blue for low spread, the state did see the number of red counties drop since last week.
Locally, there was also some modest improvement in county rankings, with Steuben County dropping from red to orange and other counties showing some improvement in their metrics even if their overall color rating hasn't changed.
Steuben County yo-yo'd back into orange this week as its positivity rate dropped under 15%, triggering the better rating.
Steuben County was red on Nov. 25, then orange on Dec. 2, red again on Dec. 9 and now orange again as its positivity rate has cycled up and down. This week, per-capita cases in the county went up a little to 774 per 100,000 from 751 a week ago, but positivity dropped from 19.75% to 14.62%, good enough to get it back to orange.
Counties trigger into red, the worst rating, if they have more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents and positivity higher than 15%.
Although seeing the improvement in overall rating, Steuben County will remain in red-level restrictions on gathering sizes as counties need to achieve a lower rating for two consecutive weeks in order to ease off restrictions. Gatherings are limited to no more than 25 people in the red level, with the health department unable to grant exceptions for larger groups.
Elsewhere across the four-county area, ratings were the same as last week with LaGrange and DeKalb counties staying in red and Noble County remaining in orange.
LaGrange County saw some improvement across both metrics, dropping to 318 cases per 100,000 from 408 the week before, while positivity also dropped a little to 19.14% from 20.2% the week prior.
LaGrange County has been in red rating for six consecutive weeks now as its positivity remains one of the highest in the state, even though its case counts have been lower week-to-week than other regional counties.
DeKalb County also saw improvement in both metrics, with a per-capita case rate decreasing to 607 per 100,000 from 795 a week ago and with positivity decreasing to 16.47% from 20.1% last week.
DeKalb County has now been in the red rating for the past three weeks.
Noble County, which has been in orange for eight straight weeks now, stayed there again also with improvements on both metrics.
Cases dropped to 573 per 100,000 per capita from 852 a week ago and positivity decline slightly from 13.08% to 12.03%.
Noble County has stayed firmly in orange due to its positivity rate, which has come close at times but never exceeded 15%. The county typically tests more than other counties in the area and generally has higher case counts, although it also is able to identify more non-infected testers who can safely return to work or school.
Other than Steuben County, northeast Indiana didn't see much change in ratings overall. Nearby Elkhart, Allen and Whitley counties all remain in red for another week as the region remains a hotspot.
In total, Indiana went from 36 counties in red last week and 56 in orange to 26 in red and 66 in orange this week. That improvement generally occurred in northwest and central Indiana regions, where several red counties last week reverted to orange.
Last week was the worst week yet for Indiana with more than 1-in-3 counties in red and although this week is an improvement from that, the 26 red counties is stil the second-worst week on record.
Indiana has had no counties rated blue for low spread in six weeks and this week was the second week that there were no counties good enough to qualify for yellow, representing moderate spread.
The state overall has seen some recent improvement in new case counts, positivity rate and new hospitalizations, however daily death counts remain high.
Counties in orange for high spread should have local leaders convene to discuss actions that could be implemented to reduce spread and school officials should review plans for extra-curricular activities and other events to ensure compliance with gathering restrictions and other mitigation.
Orange counties have gatherings limited to 50 people; businesses should reduce the number of people congregating in common areas like break rooms; attendance at K-12 activities including sports are limited to 25% capacity; and community sports leagues and tournaments can continue, although attendance should be reduced.
Red counties have similar measures to orange counties, with additional guidance for local officials to consider limiting operational hours for bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people but are being encouraged to postpone or cancel; businesses should reduce gatherings in common areas; restaurants are strongly encouraged to promote phone or online ordering and curbside pickup; school events and athletics will be limited to only participants, support staff and parents and siblings with no other attendees and face coverings are required; recreational leagues may continue but attendance should be limited to participants and only parents and minor children of those parents; senior center activities must be canceled or postponed; and hospitals, long-term care centers and other congregate settings should limit visitation based on community metrics.
Counties will be expected to implement more restrictive measures if they move up a color code, but in order to ease restrictions they have to enter and stay in a lower color code for at least two consecutive weeks.
