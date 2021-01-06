INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben and LaGrange counties combined to have 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, with most of those coming from Steuben County as the state dashboard updated with multiple deaths spanning back over the last two weeks.
The update to the local death count came on a day when state deaths weren't as high as they have been but case counts shot back up to what they were prior to the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Of the 10 local deaths in Wednesday's statewide report, eight of them were in Steuben County and two in LaGrange County.
The deaths in Steuben County date back as far as Dec. 20, although several occurred more recently.
Depending on how and when facilities report data and how it is verified with the state department of health, the lag in reporting can sometimes span a week or two or more. That being said, recently most COVID-19 deaths do show up within a few days of them occurring.
Steuben County now has 36 deaths all time, with the new ones in the report actually occurring on Dec. 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, two on Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 4.
Of those new deaths, seven of them were 80 years old or older, however the eight was a person in their 40s, according to state demographic death.
The younger patient is the first person under the age of 50 to die of COVID-19.
In total, 402 patients in their 40s have died of COVID-19, making up just 1.6% of all deaths in the state. Fewer than 1% of the state's nearly 8,400 deaths have been among people younger than 40.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, seven have been people in their 60s, seven deaths have been people in their 70s and 14 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has now tallied 14 deaths since Dec. 18 and at least a portion of those are coming from outbreaks in nursing homes in the county. Aperion Care in Angola has now reported five deaths to the state, while Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation has reported fewer than five deaths as of Dec. 29, the most recent nursing home data available
The state suppresses exact numbers if the total is fewer than five but greater than zero, so the number of deaths at Northern Lakes would be somewhere between one and four.
Prior to Christmas, Northern Lakes had been reporting zero deaths and Aperion Care has fewer than five, meaning that at minimum the county had two deaths coming from nursing homes recently or potentially eight at maximum.
In LaGrange County, which has also seen recent deaths among nursing home patients, the two new deaths reported there on Wednesday both occurred on Monday. One patient was in their 70s and the other was in the 80-plus age group.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 18 among people in their 70s and 33 people who were 80 or older.
With 59 deaths all-time, LaGrange County sits one behind DeKalb County at 60 and three ahead of Noble County with 56, despite LaGrange having smaller populations than both of its southern neighbors.
The 10 local deaths were part of 79 reported across the state on Wednesday, which was a significant drop from more than 140 reported on Tuesday.
Across the first six days of January, the state is averaging 77 deaths reported per day, which is slightly down from 79 per day average in December.
Statewide case counts were up on Wednesday with 6,146 new cases reported. That's higher than the past two Wednesday — both weeks heading into holidays the next day — but comparable to the week prior to Christmas when cases were 6,208 on Dec. 16.
Testing bounced back to more typical numbers at approximately 49,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 12.5% for the day.
Indiana's hospital census dropped from the day before to 2,782 total patients, breaking a three-day stretch of daily increases.
Recently, hospital numbers have been zig-zagging up and down, a few days up followed by a few days down, but the overall trend has been in decline since a peak on Nov. 30. Hospitalization numbers aren't deflating anywhere as quickly as they shot up — patient numbers shot up about 1,700 between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, but have since dropped about 650 in the more than month since.
Northeast Indiana's hospital numbers, however, have declined more dramatically since a peak on Dec. 1.
After hitting 448 patients at the region's highest, numbers have fallen down 247 patients in treatment, about where the area was on Nov. 7 right as hospitalizations starting spiking sharply upward.
Locally, case numbers are starting to rise more rapidly again coming out of the holiday lull.
Noble County added 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, followed by Steuben County with 65 cases, DeKalb County with 40 cases and LaGrange County with 22.
The situation across northeast Indiana has been improving, with case counts and death numbers dropping off peaks at the beginning of December, although positivity has not dropped and has actually risen a bit recently as testing has dropped off.
